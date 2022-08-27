Panthers' Darnold, Gonzalez sustain 'significant' injuries

Rhule wouldn't specify what Gonzalez did to his groin while practicing kicks into the net on the sideline. But he said the Panthers will be looking to sign a kicker before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

“We are bringing guys in and figuring out our options,” Rhule said.

Gonzalez finished last season 20 of 22 on field goals after joining the Panthers in Week 2 of the regular season and making 22 of 23 extra points. The Panthers re-signed Gonzalez to a two-year, $4.5 million contract after he made his final 17 field goals last season.

Rhule said fullback Gio Ricci was getting an MRI on his groin, but said it doesn't appear to be as significant as the injuries to Darnold and Gonzalez. Tight end Ian Thomas and center Bradley Bozeman are expected to return from injuries next week and play in the season opener against the Browns.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold leaves the field on a cart after getting injured during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers placekicker Zane Gonzalez (5) boots a field goal as punter Johnny Hekker (10) releases the ball under pressure from New England Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell, right, in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)