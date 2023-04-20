Panthers cool off Bruins 6-3, return to Florida tied 1-1

Bennett, who missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, took advantage of a turnover by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the Boston zone. Matthew Tkachuk kept it in, and slid it ahead to Bennett, who reached out to corral it and then extended to poke it between Ullmark’s pads.

But the Panthers had an even worse turnover with a man advantage, when Anthony Duclair gave it right to Marchand for the short-handed goal that made it 1-1. Two minutes later, the Panthers were back in the lead when Staal beat Ullmark, but Boston made it 2-2 just as a power play was expiring on Dmitry Orlov’s shot that went in off Bertuzzi’s skate.

O CAPTAIN!

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron missed his second straight playoff game. After sitting out Game 1 with what was called an illness, the team conceded that he had an unspecified upper body injury.

The French Canadian Bergeron left after the first period of their final regular-season game — in Montreal. The game meant nothing to Boston except a chance to extend its record for the most wins and points in NHL history.

MY CAPTAIN!

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who finished the Boston Marathon on Monday in 3 hours, 38 minutes, 23 seconds, was a fan banner captain during the pregame ceremony.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman was the last Bruins captain to skate around the ice with the Stanley Cup.

UP NEXT:

The series shifts to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

