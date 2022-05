Panthers beat Caps in OT, win 1st playoff series since 1996

Trade-deadline acquisition Claude Giroux and captain Aleksander Barkov scored in the third period to put the Panthers ahead. Ryan Lomberg scored Florida’s first goal, tying it 2:29 after Nic Dowd got the Capitals on the board.

Lomberg scoring validated interim coach Andrew Brunette’s decision to insert him into the lineup in place of Anthony Duclair, who scored 31 goals during the regular season but had just one shot on goal so far in the series. The Panthers need offense wherever they can get it after again failing to score on the power play and extending their drought to 0 of 18 in the series.

Their most recent series win came June 1, 1996, when they beat Pittsburgh in Game 7 to advance to the final. The Panthers got swept by Colorado, starting what would begin a 26-year wait between series victories.

Other than the expansion Seattle Kraken, every other NHL franchise had won at least two series during that span. Detroit won 27, Pittsburgh 24, Tampa Bay 22 and Colorado won 20. Florida kept waiting and waiting for just one, until Friday.

The Capitals have not won a playoff series since hoisting the Cup in 2018 and got knocked out in the first round at home for the third time in that span.

Caption Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) reaches for the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) celebrates his goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 6 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Friday, May 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) and Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) tries to shoot the puck with Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) defending during the second period of Game 6 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie, second from right, scores a goal with Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, right, defending during the third period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) during the second period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)