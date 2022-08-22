ajc logo
X

QB Mayfield starting for Panthers in Week 1 against Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Combined ShapeCaption
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

National & World News
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website Monday.

Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. The news was expected as Mayfield had outperformed Darnold during most of training camp.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”

Both Mayfield and Darnold are expected to play in the team's preseason finale on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Neither Mayfield nor Darnold has seen much action in the preseason and both were held out of last week's game against the New England Patriots.

Rhule originally said the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but that was before rookie third-round draft pick Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc ligament tear in his foot.

“All along, we’ve felt like we need to have a really strong quarterback room, and have every quarterback ready to play,” Rhule said. “The reality of this league is most teams will play multiple quarterbacks. Sam has worked incredibly hard, played really well for us during training camp, and will be ready to go if and when it’s needed.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined ShapeCaption
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined ShapeCaption
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reaches to take the handoff from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reaches to take the handoff from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined ShapeCaption
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reaches to take the handoff from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined ShapeCaption
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to hand off the ball during an NFL football joint practice with the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to hand off the ball during an NFL football joint practice with the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to hand off the ball during an NFL football joint practice with the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Editors' Picks
2022 AJC Super 11 weekly update2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?
1h ago
Atlanta United declines to comment on officiating against Columbus
5h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
18h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
18h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
5h ago
The Latest
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death
5m ago
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
9m ago
Divers find body in search for missing California teen girl
12m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
18h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top