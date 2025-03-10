Panthers' Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL's performance-enhancing drug policy

Ekblad, 29, missed eight of nine games during a stretch in January because of an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Panthers have 18 games left in the regular season, so Ekblad would then miss the first two games of the first round before being eligible to return.

The No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, Ekblad has played his entire career with Florida, including a prominent role in the first Cup run in franchise history. He had 33 points in 56 games this season before getting suspended.

A message sent to the Panthers seeking comment was not immediately returned. The NHL said it would have no further comment beyond the announcement.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Panthers acquired another right-shooting defenseman, Seth Jones, though it was unclear when the team learned of Ekblad's positive test result and ensuing punishment.

Ekblad is the first NHL player to be suspended for violating the league's PED policy since Nate Schmidt in 2018, when he was unable to play in exhibition games and then missed the first 20 of the regular season. Schmidt was with Vegas at the time, coming off helping the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, and is now teammates with Ekblad on the Panthers.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, a player’s first positive test results in a 20-game suspension. A second is 60 games and a third triggers a lifetime ban.

Ekblad’s suspension comes with a mandatory referral for evaluation and possible treatment under a league and players union program for substance abuse and behavioral health.

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

