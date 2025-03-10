Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL's performance-enhancing drug policy

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the NHL and NHL Players Association’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates with the puck as Calgary Flames left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (10) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates with the puck as Calgary Flames left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (10) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was suspended 20 games without pay Monday for violating the NHL and NHL Players' Association's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, taking him off the ice for the defending Stanley Cup champions' stretch run and start of the playoffs.

Ekblad in a statement through the NHLPA said the news that he had failed a random drug test shocked him, and he apologized for the error.

“Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel,” Ekblad said. “I have let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates.”

Ekblad, 29, missed eight of nine games during a stretch in January because of an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Panthers have 18 games left in the regular season, so Ekblad would then miss the first two games of the first round before being eligible to return.

The No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, Ekblad has played his entire career with Florida, including a prominent role in the first Cup run in franchise history. He had 33 points in 56 games this season before getting suspended.

A message sent to the Panthers seeking comment was not immediately returned. The NHL said it would have no further comment beyond the announcement.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Panthers acquired another right-shooting defenseman, Seth Jones, though it was unclear when the team learned of Ekblad's positive test result and ensuing punishment.

Ekblad is the first NHL player to be suspended for violating the league's PED policy since Nate Schmidt in 2018, when he was unable to play in exhibition games and then missed the first 20 of the regular season. Schmidt was with Vegas at the time, coming off helping the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, and is now teammates with Ekblad on the Panthers.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, a player’s first positive test results in a 20-game suspension. A second is 60 games and a third triggers a lifetime ban.

Ekblad’s suspension comes with a mandatory referral for evaluation and possible treatment under a league and players union program for substance abuse and behavioral health.

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad reacts after assisting on a goal scored by Evan Rodrigues during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Brad Marchand plays for the Florida Panthers. It's a move that the Panthers never saw coming

Florida Panthers add veteran Brad Marchand as they gear up for run at another Stanley Cup title

Bruins trade big forward Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Delta Air Lines lowers outlook, says economic uncertainty driving softness in domestic demand

8m ago

Trump administration halts funding for two cybersecurity efforts, including one for elections

13m ago

A new storm could spawn tornadoes in the South and whip up a blizzard in northern states

16m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.