BreakingNews
UPDATE: 4th serious crash today causes delays on I-75, this time in Cobb
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family

National & World News
By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
First there were four, then they became three and finally just one

NEW YORK (AP) — First there were four, then they became three and finally just one. Now it's time to say a final farewell to art pop-rocker group Panic! at the Disco.

Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced on the band's Instagram page Tuesday that Panic! at the Disco “will be no more.”

Urie, 35, shared that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby and that he plans to focus on his family. “The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he wrote.

The band had 15 songs in the Billboard Hot 100, with two Top 10 hits in “High Hopes” in 2019 and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” in 2006. They scored two No. 1 albums with “Death of a Bachelor” in 2016 — also earning a Grammy nomination for best rock album — and “Pray For the Wicked” in 2018.

“Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you,” Urie wrote.

The band was formed in 2004 by Urie and childhood friends guitarist Ryan Ross, drummer Spencer Smith and bassist Brent Wilson while they were still teenagers. Other members have been bassist Jon Walker and multi-instrumentalist Dallon Weekes.

Even as he carried the banner of the band alone in latter years, Urie found other creative outlets, like dueting with Taylor Swift on “ME!” and making his Broadway stage debut in “Kinky Boots" in 2017, later writing music for the show “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Credit: Jeff Christensen

Credit: Jeff Christensen

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards 5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioners restore order amid conflict and protest over electoral map
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioners restore order amid conflict and protest over electoral map
3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

Jill Biden donates inaugural wear, face masks to Smithsonian
9m ago
Stocks erase big losses driven by profit fears, end flat
10m ago
Hurts puts MVP talk behind him, focuses on NFC title game
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
22h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top