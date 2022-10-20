Exclusive
Despite odds, small-town Georgia hospital provides comprehensive mental health care for kids
ajc logo
X

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

National & World News
By MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press
58 minutes ago
A panel of U.S. vaccine experts says COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults, a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said Thursday.

The panel's unanimous decision has no immediate effect — COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated, formal lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to their patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis.

The expert panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

State and local officials often look to the lists in making decisions about vaccination requirements for school attendance, but local officials don't always adopt every recommendation. Flu and HPV shots, for example, aren't required by many schools.

Usually, vaccines placed on the schedules are fully licensed, but that has not yet happened for every COVID-19 vaccine product in every age group.

COVID-19 shots initially were approved under emergency authorization measures starting in late 2020. Over time, the government has licensed many of the shots, but full approval has not yet happened for booster doses or for shots for kids younger than 12. Because the shots have already been recommended under emergency authorization for Americans older than 6 months, however, the decision makes no real difference, federal officials say.

Earlier this week, the same expert panel voted unanimously to add COVID-19 shots to a program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated. This is in preparation for the day in the future when the federal government transitions out of paying for all COVID-19 shots, as it has been doing.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts from Loeffler’s phone shed light on activities ahead of Jan. 6 and 2021 runoff18h ago

Abrams’ abortion remarks cause new flap in governor race
10h ago

How to get paid for getting your flu shot
3h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Herschel Walker embraces his badge controversy
2h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Herschel Walker embraces his badge controversy
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Carl Nesensohn

'Momentous': Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong's US quarter
7m ago
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
9m ago
Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist
17m ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top