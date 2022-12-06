BreakingNews
Polls open for US Senate runoff on election day in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing

National & World News
1 hour ago
An expert panel has unveiled a proposal for a major overhaul of Germany’s system for funding hospitals that it says will promote quality over quantity

BERLIN (AP) — An expert panel unveiled a proposal Tuesday for a major overhaul of Germany's system for funding hospitals that it says would promote quality over quantity, ending what some described as a “hamster wheel” system where clinics tried to perform as many procedures as possible.

The government-appointed panel of independent experts suggested putting hospitals into three categories, depending on the level of care they provide, with different requirements and financing systems for each.

The goal is to ensure patients have access to primary care near their homes, while concentrating specialist treatment in hospitals with top expertise, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

“At the moment mediocrity and quantity are honored too often,” he said. “In future, quality and suitability alone should be the criteria for good care.”

Between 40-60% of hospital funding will be earmarked for the basic services hospitals have to provide, while the rest will be paid on a per-case basis, according to the proposal.

Germany has 50% more hospital beds and treatments than its European neighbors, said Dr. Tom Bschor, a Berlin-based doctor who heads the panel. “Staff and money are being gobbled up by the hamster wheel of the current system.”

The new system, which the panel proposed phasing in over a five-year period, is likely to face opposition from some lawmakers worried about the impacts on their constituency hospitals.

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum6h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Tuesday’s Senate runoff will settle one race and many questions
1h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

APD officer critical after being hit by drunk driver during foot chase, cops say
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
5m ago
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
9m ago
First delivery of S. Korean heavy weapons comes to Poland
11m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Polls open for US Senate runoff on election day in Georgia
11h ago
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fight to the finish in Georgia Senate runoff
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top