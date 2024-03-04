Nation & World News

Panel investigating Maine's deadliest mass shooting to hear testimony from more victims

An independent commission investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history is about to hear from more family members of the victims of the tragedy
FILE - Recent snowfall coats crosses at one of several memorials for the victims of last month's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. An independent commission investigating the worst mass shooting in Maine's history is about to hear from more family members of the victims of the tragedy. More victims are set to speak Monday, March 4, 2024, at the hearing in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Recent snowfall coats crosses at one of several memorials for the victims of last month's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. An independent commission investigating the worst mass shooting in Maine's history is about to hear from more family members of the victims of the tragedy. More victims are set to speak Monday, March 4, 2024, at the hearing in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By PATRICK WHITTLE – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine's history is about to hear from more family members of the victims of the tragedy.

The commission, established by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, is reviewing the facts surrounding the Oct. 25 shootings that killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston. The panel, which includes former judges and prosecutors, is also reviewing the police response to the shootings.

Victims who spoke at a previous hearing held by the panel last month said authorities had a chance to remove guns from shooter Robert Card before the rampage and did not. Kathleen Walker, whose husband Jason was killed while rushing at Card to try to stop him, said: "The system failed, and we can't allow this to happen again."

More victims are set to speak Monday at the hearing in Lewiston. The commission is expected to produce a comprehensive report about the shootings. The purpose of Monday's meeting is “to hear from victims and others impacted by the shootings,” said Kevin Kelley, a spokesperson for the commission.

Card, an Army reservist, was found dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound after a manhunt that followed the shootings. Police and the Army were both warned that Card was suffering from deteriorating mental health in the months that preceded the shootings.

Relatives of Card, 40, warned police that he was displaying paranoid behavior and they were concerned about his access to guns. He was hospitalized for two weeks in July after he shoved a fellow reservist and locked himself in a motel room during training. Then, in September, a fellow reservist told an Army superior he was concerned Card was going to “snap and do a mass shooting.”

The commission is scheduled to hold another hearing on Thursday in Augusta to hear from members of the U.S. Army. The names of those expected to speak will be released at the meeting, Kelley said. The hearing with Army officials will be the seventh held by the commission and is the final hearing currently scheduled.

In previous hearings, law enforcement officials have defended the approach they took with Card in the months before the shootings. Members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office testified that the state's yellow flag law makes it difficult to remove guns from a potentially dangerous person.

Democrats in Maine are looking to make changes to the state's gun laws in the wake of the shootings. Mills wants to change state law to allow law enforcement to seek a protective custody warrant to take a dangerous person into custody to remove weapons.

Other Democrats in Maine have proposed a 72-hour waiting period for most gun purchases. The proposals will likely give rise to a robust debate in Maine, where gun ownership is higher than most of the Northeast.

FILE - Independent Commission members, from left, Daniel E. Wathen, Paula D., Silsby and Dr. Anthony Ng focus on Sgt. Nathan Morse, of the Lisbon Police Department, as testifies before an independent commission investigating the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Augusta, Maine. The independent commission investigating the worst mass shooting in Maine's history is about to hear from more family members of the victims of the tragedy. More victims are set to speak Monday, March 4, 2024, at the hearing in Lewiston. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Elizabeth Seal holds a photo from Megan Vozzella's wedding to Steve Vozzella, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Augusta, Maine, during a hearing of the independent commission investigating the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. Megan Vozzella, seated at left, spoke about her life since her husband Steve was killed in the mass shooting. More victims are set to speak Monday, march 4, at the hearing in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Many changes to Georgia election laws advanced by GOP lawmakers1h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Public Schools turns lens to supporting adult learners
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC On Campus: Bills would tweak HOPE Scholarship, college savings plan cap
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC On Campus: Bills would tweak HOPE Scholarship, college savings plan cap
1h ago

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

GBI: Teen shot by Cobb officer after fighting inside Six Flags on opening day
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

What's next for South Korean doctors who face license suspensions because of walkouts
9m ago
THE LATEST
Israeli Cabinet member meets US officials as cease-fire talks get underway in Egypt
11m ago
French lawmakers gather for a historic vote that will make abortion a constitutional...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets
20h ago