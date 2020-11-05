Pandemic puts Indonesia into recession; 1st time in 20 years

Suhariyanto told a news conference in the capital, Jakarta, that the logistics and hospitality sectors also fell sharply people stayed home and dined in.

A technical recession is defined as two straight quarters of contraction. Much of the region is in recession, with air travel nearly paralyzed due to border controls and other restrictions. Indonesia's last recession was in 1997. It helped to hasten the ouster of dictator Suharto a year later.

President Joko Widodo's administration has sought to prop up the economy by easing taxes and spending more on social support and public health.

The government approved a relief package worth 677.2 trillion rupiah ($47.9 billion) in June to revive the virus-battered economy. That was bigger than the 641.17 trillion rupiah ($45.3 billion) initially allocated in late April, but slow disbursement and outbreaks of the coronavirus are hindering a recovery.

Indonesia had reported more than 14,000 deaths from the coronavirus as of Wednesday and has been adding 3,000-4,000 cases daily since mid-September.

United Nations agencies and other groups have warned that job losses and other shocks from the pandemic threaten to undo decades of progress in alleviating poverty in countries like Indonesia.

A worker pulls a cart full of goods at the Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Indonesia's economy entered its first recession since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic under control. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

A man waits with his three-wheeled motorized taxi called the 'bajaj' in a traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Indonesia's economy entered its first recession since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic under control. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara