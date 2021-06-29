Pandemic points to need to work together as Italy hosts G-20

“To bring the pandemic to an end, we must get more vaccine to more places,” he said. “Multilateral cooperation will be key to stop this global health crisis.”

Blinken took the occasion to tout U.S. contributions to COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to get vaccines to needy nations, which include around 500 million Pfizer doses and 80 million other doses.

While some wealthier countries are struggling to convince ever more segments of their populations to be vaccinated against the illness that has claimed nearly 4 million lives worldwide in confirmed death tallies, poorer nations, especially in Africa, are desperate to receive vaccine supplies, with only a tiny fraction of their people having access so far to the injections.

Scientists and many political leaders have warned that the pandemic can't be effectively brought under control unless all nations have substantial vaccination rates.

The second session of Tuesday’s discussions focuses on Africa.

For Di Maio, “2021 is a crucial year to relaunch international cooperation,” on climate change. “We have occasions we cannot lose to implement the Paris accords.”

The decision earlier this year by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to return to the climate change fight and help lead it has heartened advocates pressing for urgent tackling of climate change threats. Last year, under the then Trump administration, the United States became the only country to leave the 2015 agreement.

The G-20 ministers will also discuss sustainable development and trade.

Italy hopes the meeting will help promote more sustainable and resilient recovery as the world emerges from the global COVID-19 crisis.

Reflecting that, for the first time since 1999, when the grouping was formed, development ministers were invited by Italy to join ministers of foreign affairs in a joint session.

___

Frances D'Emilio reported from Rome.

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, speaks with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, left, as he arrives at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Canada' Foreign Minister Marc Garneau arrives in Matera, Italy, for a G20 foreign affairs ministers' meeting Tuesday, June 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption The High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell arrives in Matera, Italy, for a G20 foreign affairs ministers' meeting Tuesday, June 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Caption Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrives at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Matera, Italy, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives in Matera, Italy, for a G20 foreign affairs ministers' meeting Tuesday, June 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Caption Japan' Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrives in Matera, Italy, for a G20 foreign affairs ministers' meeting Tuesday, June 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni