Pandemic hurts AT&T in 3rd quarter; wireless unit stable

The Dallas company’s largest division, wireless, was stable. It added 131,000 prepaid phone customers and 645,000 postpaid phone customers, those who pay a regular monthly bill. Analysts on Thursday saw the key postpaid phone figure was a strong result.

But customers continued to drop their DirecTV service as TV watching shifts online. AT&T is reportedly interested in selling the division it bought for $49 billion in 2015, because it's been bleeding customers for years. It lost 590,000 “premium” video customers, which includes DirecTV, in the latest quarter, and also dropped 37,000 customers of its streaming service, AT&T TV Now.