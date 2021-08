Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus

“The Indian Prime Minister was asking people to bang their plates and pots at a certain hour; people in his conservative party were touting the powers of cow dung and cow urine,” he says. "A minister of health said that the rays of the sun would build immunity. So, I was thinking, what exactly is the work a novel can do in the time of the novel coronavirus?

“I’m telling you all this because I wasn’t at all in doubt about mentioning the pandemic — I didn’t think it could be avoided.”

Erdrich's “The Sentence,” her first since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Night Watchman,” centers on a Minneapolis bookstore in 2020 and the city's multiple crises, from the pandemic to the murder of George Floyd. Like Kumar, Erdrich had the original idea — a haunted bookstore — well before the virus spread.

“By the end, I realized that although we might want to forget parts of 2020, we should not forget,” she wrote in a recent email. “Obviously, we can’t forget. We have to use what we learned.”

Wolitzer's “The Great Escape” is a new story in her collection “Today a Woman Went Mad in the Supermarket,” which includes a foreword by “Olive Kitteridge” author Elizabeth Strout. “The Great Escape” is the first work of short fiction in years by Wolitzer, known for such novels as “The Doctor's Daughter” and “An Available Man.” The 91-year old author lost her husband to the virus, and drew upon her grief as she updated characters from previous stories, the married couple Howard and Paulette.

“I found it cathartic,” Wolitzer says. “I wrote it in a week and I couldn't stop writing about it. The images about what had happened to us kept coming up and I felt like I had to use them.”

MORE NEW FICTION

Fiction this fall will also include works from Jonathan Franzen, Sally Rooney, Lauren Groff, Colm Toibin and Strout, and from four of the past six winners of the fiction Pulitzer Prize: Erdrich, Richard Powers, Colson Whitehead and Anthony Doerr. “Silverview” is a posthumous release from John le Carre, who died last year. Gayl Jones' “Palmares” is her first novel in more than 20 years, and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka's “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth” is the Nigerian playwright's first novel in nearly 50 years.

Fiction also is expected from Percival Everett, Anita Kopacz, Atticus Lish and Amor Towles, and debut novelists ranging from Honorée Fanonne Jeffers and Wanda M. Morris to the already famous Hillary Clinton, who has teamed with Louise Penny on the thriller “State of Terror.”

“There's a very full list of books coming up. We've had a very good year in sales so far and I see that only strengthening in the autumn," says Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt.

POETRY

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman has two books out this fall, the picture story “Change Sings” and the poetry collection “Call Us What We Carry.” Louise Glueck's “Winter Recipes from the Collective” is her first poetry book since winning the Nobel Prize last year, and new works also are expected from Pulitzer Prize-winners Paul Muldoon, Frank Bidart and Tracy K. Smith, and from Kevin Young, Amanda Moore and Mai Der Vang.

MEMOIRS

Muldoon also assisted on one of the fall's most anticipated memoirs: Paul McCartney's “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present,” a $79 double volume which the Irish poet helped edit. Hillary Clinton's longtime aide and former Rep. Anthony Weiner's estranged wife, Huma Abedin, has written “Both/And,” and #MeToo pioneer Tarana Burke tells her story in “Unbound."

Others with memoirs coming include Katie Couric, Jamie Foxx, James Ivory, Steve Van Zandt, Dave Grohl, Robbie Krieger and two basketball greats, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

POLITICS

Summer bestseller lists included such Trump-related works as “I Alone Can Fix It," and this fall will test the continued appeal of stories about the former president, with new work coming from Bob Woodward and Washington Post colleague Robert Costa ("Peril"), and from ABC News correspondent Jon Karl ("Betrayal").

Former national security official Fiona Hill, a key witness during Trump's first impeachment trial, for pressuring Ukraine leaders to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden, tells her story in “There Is Nothing for You Here.” Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's “Republican Rescue” is an attack on his party's conspiracy theories, including that the election was stolen from Trump, the contention of Mollie Hemingway's “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.”

One political genre is largely absent: Books by the opposition to a sitting president, a lucrative business during several previous administrations. Conservative books have a large audience; right-wing commentator Mark R. Levin's “American Marxism" has sold hundreds of thousands of copies this summer. But publishers and booksellers struggled to name any upcoming works centered on criticism of President Biden.

“The focus continues to be on Trump," says Mark Laframboise, a buyer for the Politics & Prose bookstore in Washington, D.C.

Thomas Spence, publisher of the conservative Regnery Publishing, said his company had profited well from books about President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama, but was not even seeing proposals about Biden. Hemingway's “Rigged” is one of Regnery's major fall releases.

“Conservatives don't worry about him personally. They're worried about the policies he's pursuing,” Spence says. “And that is so different from the Clinton and Obama years when Regnery sold mountains of books criticizing both of those presidents.”

HISTORY

Debate over the meaning of the country's founding continues with works by Pulitzer-winners Gordon Wood and Joseph Ellis, along with Woody Holton's 700-page “Liberty Is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution,” endorsed by Wood and by an author he has otherwise disagreed with, “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones.

A book-length edition of the “1619 Project” expands upon the Pulitzer-winning New York Times report that, by placing slavery at the center of the American narrative, has been either celebrated as a needed corrective to traditional history or condemned as unpatriotic, to the point of being banned from some schools.

Hannah-Jones quotes from Holton in the "1619 Project" book, which includes essays, poems and fiction, with Jesmyn Ward, Terry McMillan, Terrance Hayes and Jason Reynolds among the contributors. In a note to readers, publisher Chris Jackson of One World calls the book an exploration of the “twinned lineage” of slavery and resistance, a conflict echoed in the subtitle of Ellis' work, “The Cause: The American Revolution and Its Discontents.”

“The 1619 Project was never meant to be a simple academic or, worse, partisan political argument,” Jackson writes, "but a story about what's really at stake in how we envision our history and identity as a nation: our lives and our future. This is a clarifying and often inspiring epic of struggle, one whose ending we can all have a hand in writing."

Caption This cover image released by Ballantine shows "Wish You Were Here," a novel by Jodi Picoult, releasing Nov. 30. (Ballantine via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Random House shows "Our Country Friends," a novel by Gary Shteyngart releasing Nov. 2. (Random House via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Bloomsbury Publishing shows "Today a Woman Went Mad in the Supermarket," stories by Hilma Wolitzer, releasing Aug. 31.. (Bloomsbury Publishing via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Harper shows "The Sentence," a novel by Louise Erdrich, releasing Nov. 9. (Harper via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Viking Books shows "Call Us What We Carry," poems by Amanda Gorman, releasing Dec. 7. (Viking Books via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Viking shows "Silverview," a novel by John le Carré, releasing Oct. 12. (Viking via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Doubleday shows "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead, releasing Sept. 14. (Doubleday via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Pantheon shows "Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth," a novel by Wole Soyinka, releasing Sept. 28. (Pantheon via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Ballantine shows "All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business" by Mel Brooks. The book will be released on Nov. 30. (Ballantine via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by One World shows "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, releasing Nov. 16. (One World via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Farrar, Straus and Giroux shows "Crossroads," a novel by Jonathan Franzen releasing on Oct. 5. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Viking shows "The Lincoln Highway," a novel by Amor Towles releasing Oct. 5. (Viking via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Grand Central Publishing shows "Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me," a memoir by Janie Foxx, releasing Oct. 19. (Grand Central Publishing via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Little, Brown and Company shows "Going There," a memoir by Katie Couric, releasing Oct. 26. ( Little, Brown and Company via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by William Morrow shows "Dwyane," a memoir by Dwyane Wade. The book will be released on Nov. 16. (William Morrow via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Farrar, Straus and Giroux shows "Winter Recipes from the Collective: Poems" by Louise Glück, releasing Oct. 20. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope" by Carmelo Anthony with D. Watkins. The book will be released on Sept. 14. (Gallery Books via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Henry Holt and Co. shows "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty, releasing Sept. 14. (Henry Holt and Co. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Knopf shows "The War for Gloria," a novel by Atticus Lish, releasing Sept. 7. (Knopf via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Liberty Is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution" by Woody Holton, releasing Oct. 19. (Simon & Schuster via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Beacon Press shows "Palmares" by Gayl Jones, releasing Sept. 14. (Beacon Press via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Farrar, Straus and Giroux shows "Beautiful World, Where Are You," a novel by Sally Rooney, releasing Sept. 7. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited