Pandemic-era Mobile World Congress tech fair kicks off

Still, companies like Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Sony and Qualcomm are staying away while South Korea's Samsung, the world's biggest mobile phone maker, is only holding a virtual device launch. Chinese tech giant Huawei, a major sponsor, is one the few big names that will have a show stand.

Granryd said he's expecting 25,000 to 30,000 people from 143 countries to attend in person, a fraction of the more than 100,000 visitors from 200 countries in recent years.

Other visitors will be attending virtually, as will a third of the show’s 350 speakers, including Tesla founder Elon Musk.

At Barcelona’s Fira Gran Via exhibition centre, visitors had their temperatures checked by staff at the entrance. Other safety features include COVID-19 testing, extra ventilation and one-way routes around the venue. Attendees use an official MWC app to flash the negative test result needed to get in.

“My first impression is that I am very happy to be back,” said Lionel Anciaux, CEO of Brussels-based smart sensor company IOT Factory. Anciaux said he usually attends every year, “and last year without Mobile World Congress we really felt that we missed something in terms of finding new partners and also getting to know the new trends in technology.”

The GSMA delayed the show from its usual February slot to buy time in the hope the pandemic would be under control by now. Granryd said they plan to move it back to February for 2022.

To help make the four-day show happen, Spanish authorities agreed to exempt exhibitors, attendees, sponsors and partners from travel restrictions that might otherwise prevent them from entering the country.

Spain eased COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday by scrapping a requirement to wear face masks outdoors, as long as people remain at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart. Masks remain mandatory indoors in public places and on public transport.

Barcelona has hosted MWC since 2006 and last year's cancellation dealt a major economic blow to the city, with lost revenue for hotels, restaurants and taxi companies.

Authorities estimate the show typically generates 473 million euros ($516 million) and more than 14,000 part-time jobs for the local economy.

Other big tech industry trade fairs disrupted by the pandemic are planning to return in force, including Berlin's IFA in September, Lisbon's WebSummit set for November and CES in Las Vegas in January.

___

Chan reported from London.

Caption From left to right and foreground, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain's King Felipe VI and Catalan regional president Pere Aragones visit the Mobile World Congress 2021 venue in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A man talks on the phone at the Huawei stand during the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A woman tests the Huawei MatePad Pro at the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Health workers wait at a COVID-19 antigen test area at the Mobile World Congress 2021 venue in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A health worker collects a nasal swab as she conducts a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at the Mobile World Congress 2021 venue in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June, 27, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Spain's King Felipe VI visits the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, left, welcomes Spain's King Felipe VI, second from left, at the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption From left to right and foreground, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain's King Felipe VI and Catalan regional president Pere Aragones visit the Mobile World Congress 2021 venue in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Spain's King Felipe VI, left, talks with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez during a visit to the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Director for GSMA Ltd. John Hoffman, center, talks with Spain's King Felipe VI during a visit to the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption The Furhat robot, from Alisys robotics, is displayed at the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Visitors walk through the Accenture stand during the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June, 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A man checks his phone at the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 28, 2021. The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue