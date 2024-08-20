Breaking: Carroll County deputy shot during search warrant, officials say
Panama deports 29 Colombians on first US-funded flight

Panama has deported 29 Colombians on a flight that the government says is the first paid for by the United States under an agreement the two countries signed in July
Colombian migrants stand in shackles as they prepare to enter a plane for deportation at the Marcos A. Gelabert de Albrook Airport in Panama City, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colombian migrants stand in shackles as they prepare to enter a plane for deportation at the Marcos A. Gelabert de Albrook Airport in Panama City, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)
2 minutes ago

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama deported 29 Colombians on Tuesday on a flight that the government said was the first paid for by the United States under an agreement the two countries signed in July.

The Colombians had entered Panama illegally through the Darien jungle, a path used by more than 500,000 migrants headed north last year. The vast majority of those were Venezuelans.

But at least for now, Panama is not able to deport Venezuelans because the relationship between the two countries has turned tense since Panama — like most other countries in the region -– has refused to recognize the results of Venezuela’s election giving President Nicolas Maduro another term. The two countries have suspended their diplomatic relations.

Panama President José Raúl Mulino, who took office July 1, pledged to stop that migration flow, an interest he shares with the U.S. government.

Mulino had originally said the flights would be “voluntary” repatriations, but those deported Tuesday had criminal records, officials said.

Roger Mojico, director of Panama’s National Immigration Service, told reporters Tuesday that Panama is speaking with other countries such as Ecuador and India about coordinating repatriation flights.

Colombian migrants walk in handcuffs and shackles to a plane for deportation at Marcos A. Gelabert de Albrook Airport in Panama City, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Colombian migrant holds up his handcuffed hands before entering a plane for deportation at Marcos A. Gelabert de Albrook Airport in Panama City, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Panamanian immigration agents watch as Colombian migrants prepare to enter a plane as they are deported from Marcos A. Gelabert de Albrook Airport in Panama City, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

