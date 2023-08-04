Panama Canal foresees its income falling after shipping limited due to a drought

The managers of the Panama Canal say they expect income from the waterway to drop, after authorities were forced to limit the number of ships passing through each to 32 due to a lack of rainfall

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
51 minutes ago
X

The managers of the Panama Canal said they expect income from the waterway to drop after authorities were forced to limit the number of ships passing through each to 32 due to a lack of rainfall.

Ricaurte Vásquez, the canal’s administrator, said Thursday that income in 2024 could drop by as much as $200 million because of the drought.

The canal implemented a measure Sunday capping the number of ships passing through its locks daily to a maximum of 32, compared to 36 to 38 under normal operation.

Not enough rain has fallen to feed the watershed system of rivers and brooks that fill lakes, whose waters in turn fill the locks.

The watershed also supplies freshwater to Panama City, home to about half the country’s population of 4 million.

The canal had expected to earn about $4.9 billion in fees next year before the measures were announced.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘disappointed in myself’ for reckless driving5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Security upped near Fulton courthouse as possible Trump indictment nears
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

McBath and Ossoff visit the Chattahoochee to tout river legislation
5h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to temporarily stay in place as case plays...
17m ago
The Women’s World Cup featured eight new teams that treasured the experience gained on...
18m ago
Both expelled members of ‘Tennessee Three’ win back their state House seats
27m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top