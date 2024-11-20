Pamela Hayden, longtime 'Simpsons' voice actor, including Bart's friend Milhouse, hangs up her mic

NEW YORK (AP) — Pamela Hayden, the longtime voice actor behind Milhouse Van Houten — Bart Simpson's very uncool friend — is stepping away after 35 years of whining.

Hayden, 70, who voiced Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey and Malibu Stacy, will sign off from “The Simpsons” on Nov. 24 in a “Treehouse of Horror” episode.

“It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show,” Hayden said in a statement.