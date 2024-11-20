Breaking: Braves’ Chris Sale wins Cy Young Award for first time
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pamela Hayden, longtime 'Simpsons' voice actor, including Bart's friend Milhouse, hangs up her mic

The longtime voice actor behind Milhouse Van Houten — Bart Simpson’s very uncool friend — is stepping away after 35 years of whining
FILE - Pamela Hayden, who voices the character Milhouse Van Houten, participates in Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration at the Empire State Building in New York on Dec. 17, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Pamela Hayden, who voices the character Milhouse Van Houten, participates in Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration at the Empire State Building in New York on Dec. 17, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Pamela Hayden, the longtime voice actor behind Milhouse Van Houten — Bart Simpson's very uncool friend — is stepping away after 35 years of whining.

Hayden, 70, who voiced Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey and Malibu Stacy, will sign off from “The Simpsons” on Nov. 24 in a “Treehouse of Horror” episode.

“It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show,” Hayden said in a statement.

“Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her,” said “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening.

Casting for her characters is planned.

Milhouse first appeared in a Butterfinger commercial in 1989 and was named for the former U.S. president Richard Milhous Nixon. Groening said he adopted it "because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have.”

The nearsighted character was often the butt of most jokes and bullied mercilessly by Nelson. In one episode, Bart got Milhouse placed on the America’s Most Wanted list, but in another he traded Bart's soul to the guy at the comic book store.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

America is about to learn why it’s a bad idea to get back with your ex
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cleveland's Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year, Milwaukee's Pat Murphy takes home...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump picks Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Marco Rubio for secretary of state
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pennsylvania courts get lawsuits over ballot-counting in Senate contest headed toward a...
The Latest
MLB will test robot umpires at 13 spring training ballparks hosting 19 teams14m ago
Sig Sauer ordered to pay $11 million to Philadelphia man wounded by pistol that went off...16m ago
Human smuggling trial witness says he was separated from a family hours before they froze...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder1h ago
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone