Breaking: Delta stock rebounds after tariffs pause, surging 23%
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pam Bondi announces seizure of $510M worth of illegal drugs from vessels linked to cartels

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the seizure of roughly $510 million worth of illegal narcotics on vessels headed for the United States, seeking to highlight efforts to take down sophisticated cartel drug networks
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Port Everglades, Fla., to announce the seizure of illegal narcotics. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Port Everglades, Fla., to announce the seizure of illegal narcotics. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the seizure of roughly $510 million worth of illegal narcotics on vessels headed for the United States, seeking to highlight the government’s efforts to take down sophisticated cartel drug networks.

Bondi traveled to Florida to tout the seizure of cocaine and marijuana by U.S. Coast Guard crews and put a spotlight a key Trump administration priority to go after drug traffickers helping to fuel America’s addiction crisis.

Bondi’s appearance at the south Florida port, standing in front of a Coast Guard ship and stacks of the intercepted drugs, underscores the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape the Justice Department to align with the President Donald Trump's priorities to crack down on violent crime, illegal immigration and cartels.

Ships, aircraft and drones were used to intercept the traffickers off the coast of Peru, Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, according to Bondi, who said the seizures have led to sealed indictments against 11 people.

Bondi said investigators have linked two cartels - Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa - to the shipments, and described the seizures as a “major blow” to their financial operations.

“What they did saved countless American lives,” Bondi said of Coast Guard crews that intercepted the drugs. “This cocaine would have been distributed throughout our country and perhaps throughout our world.”

The Sinaloa cartel, Mexico's oldest criminal group, which traffics drugs, weapons and people, and Jalisco New Generation were among eight Latin American crime organizations as "foreign terrorist organizations" by the Trump administration in February, upping its pressure on cartels operating in the U.S. and on anyone aiding them.

"This administration has labeled them foreign terrorist organizations because that's what they are," said FBI Director Kash Patel, who joined Bondi in Florida Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel walk past pallets of shrink-wrapped narcotics and a drone used in the investigations as they arrive for a news conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Port Everglades, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Port Everglades, Fla., to announce the seizure of illegal narcotics. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi gives a thumbs-up as she leaves a news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel after announcing the seizure of illegal narcotics on vessels headed for the U.S., Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Broward Sheriff's Deputy and a member of BSO Fire Rescue take a selfie with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as she leaves a news conference after announcing the seizure of illegal narcotics on vessels headed for the U.S., Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Port Everglades, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel shake hands with members of the inter-agency Panama Express Strikeforce following a news conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Port Everglades, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard from U.S. Coast Guard cutter James await the arrival of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for a news conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Port Everglades, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announces the arrest of gang members involved in four homicides, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Bondi announces charges in MS-13 killing as the Trump administration highlights its gang crackdown

Judge says deportation of Maryland man to an El Salvador prison was 'wholly lawless'

Chief Justice Roberts pauses deadline for return of Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

The Latest

President Donald Trump departs after an event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump lets the water flow — again — as he reverses Biden rule restricting showerheads

5m ago

Options for Trump's space-based 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield head to Hegseth for approval

10m ago

Trump offers rare praise for Michigan Gov. Whitmer as she appears with him in Oval Office

11m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.

HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.

Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?

Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?

1h ago

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.