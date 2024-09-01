Palou's car has no power when critical IndyCar race begins at Milwaukee

Instead, his car came to a stop during the warmup laps. The race started under yellow and Palou was pushed back to his pit stall, where the Ganassi team was frantically trying to diagnose the issue.

The engine cover was eventually removed as the field finally went green six laps into the event and Power already had cut the deficit to 16 points.

But the green-flag start was a disaster as cars ran into the back of pole sitter Josef Newgarden to trigger a crash. Newgarden thought the start had been waved off and didn't launch, and some cars behind him also slowed. But others didn't, which created a pileup that crashed Newgarden out for the second consecutive day.

Palou, meanwhile, was getting out of his disabled car and clinging to an eight-point lead over Power when the race began.

Power, meanwhile, took the lead of the race with a pass on Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin 44 laps into the race. He trailed Palou by a mere three points in the standings at that point.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing