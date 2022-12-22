ajc logo
X

Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes

National & World News
1 hour ago
Palestinian medics say Israeli forces have shot dead a 23-year-old man and wounded five others during clashes in the occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian medics said Israeli forces shot dead a 23-year-old man and wounded five others early Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

Ahmed Daraghmeh was mortally wounded when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops that entered the city of Nablus to escort Jewish worshippers to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb in the Palestinian city.

Sound of gunfire was heard in amateur videos that Palestinians recorded from their windows.

Daraghmeh was from the nearby town of Tubas and was a soccer player for the town’s local team. It was unclear whether he was taking part in the clashes.

The Israeli military said that troops escorted Israeli civilians to the shrine, and that Palestinians “hurled explosive devices and fired toward the soldiers," who responded with live fire. It said troops confirmed shooting a Palestinian.

Some 150 Palestinians and 31 Israelis have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to official figures, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths and some people not involved in the violence have also been killed.

Editors' Picks

Sandy Springs residents: trespassing bow hunters killing, beheading deer14h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting
12h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Police: Man kills 2 women, then himself inside Hall County home
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keeping the critters warm at Zoo Atlanta
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Paul White

Spain kicks off festivities with 'El Gordo' bumper lottery
23m ago
Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval
29m ago
Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three
43m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top