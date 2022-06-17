ajc logo
Palestinians say 3 killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Bara Lahlouh, 24, at his family home, in the West Bank town of Jenin, Friday, June 17, 2022. Israeli forces shot dead Lahlouh and another two Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said the troops traded fire with militants. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

National & World News
Updated 59 minutes ago
The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said the troops traded fire with militants.

The Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since a string of attacks earlier this year killed 19 people in Israel. Many of the arrest raids have been launched in and around Jenin, the hometown of several of the attackers.

The military said it raided two locations in search of weapons. At the first, it says soldiers fired back after Palestinians opened fire and hurled explosive devices at them. On their way to the second location, they exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen in a vehicle, the army said.

The military did not say whether any of the militants were killed. It said the troops confiscated rifles, a submachine gun and other equipment from inside the vehicle.

Heavy exchanges of gunfire could be heard in videos circulated on social media. Later, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.

Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital after the overnight raid, chanting “God is Greatest” and calling for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers through the town in a spontaneous funeral procession. The three were to be buried later Friday.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state. The last serious peace talks broke down more than a decade ago, leaving no end in sight to Israel's 55-year-old military rule.

A mourner kisses the body of Palestinian Bara Lahlouh, 24, during his funeral at his family home in the West Bank town of Jenin, Friday, June 17, 2022. Israeli forces shot dead Lahlouh and another two Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said the troops traded fire with militants. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Mourners gather around the body of Palestinian Bara Lahlouh, 24, during his funeral at his family home, in the West Bank town of Jenin, Friday, June 17, 2022. Israeli forces shot dead Lahlouh and another two Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said the troops traded fire with militants. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Sozi Lahlouh, mother of Palestinian Bara Lahlouh, 24, mourns next to his body, during the funeral at his family home in the West Bank town of Jenin, Friday, June 17, 2022. Israeli forces shot dead Lahlouh and another two Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said the troops traded fire with militants. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinian Bara Lahlouh, 24, at his family home, in the West Bank town of Jenin, Friday, June 17, 2022. Israeli forces shot dead Lahlouh and another two Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said the troops traded fire with militants. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

