ajc logo
X

Palestinians: Israeli army kills teen girl in West Bank raid

National & World News
36 minutes ago
A Palestinian hospital says Israeli forces have killed a teenage girl during an army operation in the occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian hospital announced Israeli forces killed a teenage girl during an army operation in the occupied West Bank early Monday.

Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital in the northern city of Jenin said Jana Zakaran, 16, was hit with a gunshot in the head and pronounced dead.

The official Palestinian news agency reported that Zakaran was on her house roof and found dead after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin.

The Israeli military said it was aware of the teenager’s death and that an investigation was underway.

It added that troops entered the city and arrested three Palestinians wanted on suspicion of attacks against Israelis. Clashes and heavy of exchange of fire erupted between soldiers and suspects, it said.

About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel has been conducting daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank, in an operation prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, but the Palestinians say they entrench Israel’s open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

At least 31 people have died in Arab attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank this year, according to Israeli figures.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen4h ago

Credit: City of Emerson

Emerson mayor, wife killed in 4-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
6h ago

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group, dies at age 90
12h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
5h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
5h ago

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury
25m ago
Navy's Ken Niumatalolo out after 15 seasons as coach
31m ago
Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation
58m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
12h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
2h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top