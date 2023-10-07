Palestinian militants launch dozens of rockets into Israel. Sirens are heard across the country

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have launched dozens of rockets toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country
14 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets toward Israel early Saturday, setting off air-raid sirens across the country.

The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv during the early morning barrage.

The sirens sounded as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel's business and cultural capital, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the north.

