Palestinian man shot dead after wounding Israeli soldier

The military said the soldier was lightly wounded. It provided a photo of the hammer and a knife, which it said was also in the Palestinian's possession. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death, near the village of Baytin, but had no details about the circumstances nor the identity of the man killed.

Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable. The military says they contend with complex, life-threatening scenarios.