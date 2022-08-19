BreakingNews
U.S. Supreme Court puts PSC elections on hold again
ajc logo
X

Palestinian killed during Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

Mourners carry the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners carry the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

National & World News
By JELAL HASSAN, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
A 58-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed outside a bakery during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A 58-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed outside a bakery during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank early on Friday.

His family and the Palestinian Health Ministry said he was shot by Israeli troops. The military said he may have been struck by gunfire from Palestinian militants during clashes that broke out during the raid. Neither side provided evidence to support its assertion.

In a separate development, Israel approved an additional 1,500 work permits for Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, less than two weeks after the territory's militant Hamas rulers sat out the latest round of violence.

Salah Sawafta, 58, was shot in the head as he was returning home from dawn prayers in the West Bank town of Tubas, according to his brother, Jehad.

“There were clashes with youths in the area and Salah was shot by a sniper in the head after he bought a bag of bread from a grocery store,” he said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said he died after being brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

Surveillance video from outside the bakery shows Sawafta falling to the ground as another man leans out from the doorway and looks down the street. Neither Israeli troops nor Palestinian militants can be seen in the video.

The Israeli military said its troops went to arrest Palestinians suspected of taking part in or planning attacks. Palestinians hurled firebombs and opened fire at the soldiers, who shot back, the military said, adding that “a hit was identified,” without elaborating. The military said it was still investigating the incident.

Israeli forces carry out near-daily raids in the West Bank, including in areas administered by the Palestinian Authority, which often ignite violent confrontations with stone-throwing Palestinians or gunmen.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for a future state. Israel withdrew soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005, and the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power from the Palestinian Authority two years later.

Since then, Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and several smaller battles, and Israel and Egypt have imposed a crippling blockade on the territory. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas from re-arming, while critics view it as a form of collective punishment of Gaza's more than 2 million Palestinian residents.

Israel has taken steps to ease the blockade over the past year as part of understandings with Hamas aimed at preserving calm, including issuing thousands of permits for Palestinian laborers from Gaza to work inside Israel. The latest increase brings the total number of permits to 15,500.

That likely factored into Hamas' decision to stay out of the most recent fighting, which began when Israel launched a wave of airstrikes against what it said was an imminent threat from Islamic Jihad, a smaller armed group in Gaza.

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire ended three days of heavy fighting in which Israel carried out waves of airstrikes against what it said were militant targets and Islamic Jihad fired some 1,100 rockets at Israel. The fighting killed at least 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, as well as more than a dozen militants. No Israelis were killed or seriously wounded.

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners carry the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Mourners carry the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners carry the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Combined ShapeCaption
Mohammad Sawafta, front receives condolences from a mourner during the funeral of his father Salah Sawafta, 58 at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Mohammad Sawafta, front receives condolences from a mourner during the funeral of his father Salah Sawafta, 58 at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Combined ShapeCaption
Mohammad Sawafta, front receives condolences from a mourner during the funeral of his father Salah Sawafta, 58 at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners take the last look at the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Mourners take the last look at the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners take the last look at the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners read versus of Quran and take the last look at the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Mourners read versus of Quran and take the last look at the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners read versus of Quran and take the last look at the body of Salah Sawafta, 58 during his funeral at a mosque, in the West Bank city of Tubas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed Sawafta during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to his brother, who said he was walking home when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Credit: Nasser Nasser

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna posts bond following Gwinnett DUI arrest1h ago
New law means big relief for small budgets of Medicare patients
6h ago
Superintendent candidates deliver contrasting views of Georgia schools
20h ago
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
21h ago
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
21h ago
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday
19h ago
The Latest
Sweden: 2 wounded in shopping center shooting
5m ago
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
11m ago
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
14m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top