Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli

Updated 1 hour ago
The Palestinian Health Ministry says an Israeli fatally shot a 42-year-old Palestinian in a West Bank settler outpost

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli fatally shot a 42-year-old Palestinian in a West Bank settler outpost on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said he tried to stab the Israeli.

The health ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. The military said he was armed with a knife and that the Israeli, a settler, shot him. The settler wasn't injured.

Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. Israel says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.

Saturday's death was the latest in months of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Tensions have soared in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids since last spring after a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Another 10 Israelis were killed in a second string of attacks later last year.

Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation of lands they seek for their future state.

Saturday's death put at 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the beginning of 2023.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israel in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But Palestinian stone-throwers, youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations also have been killed.

