Nation & World News

Palestinian health officials say first case of polio confirmed in Gaza, in a 10-month-old child

The Palestinian health ministry says it has recorded the first case of polio in an unvaccinated 10-month old-child in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah
FILE - Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk next a dark streak of sewage flowing into the streets of the southern town of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Health authorities and aid agencies are racing to avert an outbreak of polio in the Gaza Strip after the virus was detected in the territory's wastewater and three cases with a suspected polio symptom have been reported. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk next a dark streak of sewage flowing into the streets of the southern town of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Health authorities and aid agencies are racing to avert an outbreak of polio in the Gaza Strip after the virus was detected in the territory's wastewater and three cases with a suspected polio symptom have been reported. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)
Updated 2 minutes ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry said it recorded the first case of polio in an unvaccinated 10-month old-child in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah. It's the first case in years in the coastal enclave engulfed in the Israel-Hamas war.

After discovering the child's symptoms, tests were conducted in Jordan’s capital of Amman and the case was confirmed to be polio, said the ministry.

The potentially fatal, paralyzing disease mostly strikes children under age 5 and typically spreads through contaminated water. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the spread of polio has never been stopped.

The World Health Organization did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the case.

The U.N. health and children’s agencies are calling for seven-day pauses in the war starting at the end of August to vaccinate 640,000 Palestinian children against polio following the discovery of its virus in wastewater in two major cities last month.

FILE - Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, walk past sewage flowing into the streets of the southern town of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Health authorities and aid agencies are racing to avert an outbreak of polio in the Gaza Strip after the virus was detected in the territory's wastewater and three cases with a suspected polio symptom have been reported. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Palestinians sort through trash at a landfill in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Health authorities and aid agencies are racing to avert an outbreak of polio in the Gaza Strip after the virus was detected in the territory's wastewater and three cases with a suspected polio symptom have been reported. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, walk through a dark streak of sewage flowing into the streets of the southern town of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on July 4, 2024. Health authorities and aid agencies are racing to avert an outbreak of polio in the Gaza Strip after the virus was detected in the territory's wastewater and three cases with a suspected polio symptom have been reported. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Extreme heat increasingly endangers children in West and Central Africa, UNICEF says
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Vaccines for low income children lag behind, CDC study finds
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Now that mpox is a global health emergency, will it trigger another pandemic?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A new global health emergency: What is mpox, where are the outbreaks and what is the WHO...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prisoner serving life for murder who escaped in North Carolina has been caught...7m ago
The Latest: Trump promotes falsehoods while Harris is scrutinized for her shifting policy...9m ago
Judge blocks plans for sports joint streaming venture among Fox, ESPN and Warner Brothers9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement