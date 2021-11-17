Palestinian attacker shot dead after stabbing Israeli police

The Israeli police officers were hospitalized, one in moderate condition and another with minor injuries, police said. Private security and police officers shot the Palestinian teen, whose identity was not immediately clear, and paramedics with the United Hatzalah rescue service pronounced him dead.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force.