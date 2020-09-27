Palat scores, Lightning tie Stars at 1 after 2 in Game 5

Stars winger Alexander Radulov had a big hand in Perry's goal that opened the scoring by shaking up defenseman Mikhail Sergachev with a check. With Sergachev in pain, Tyler Seguin carried the puck toward the net, Perry ended up with it on his stick and he lifted it past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his second goal in as many games. Vasilevskiy has 13 saves.

The Stars have been playing with five defensemen since midway through the first period when veteran Andrej Sekera limped off after blocking a shot from Sergachev. Sekera tested the injury after the first intermission but went right back down the tunnel.

Dallas can ill afford another injury after adding forward Roope Hintz to their growing list of unavailable players. Hintz was injured in Game 4 Friday night when he crashed into the boards. Forwards Radek Faksa and Blake Comeau, defenseman Stephen Johns and goaltender Ben Bishop are also out.

For Tampa Bay, captain Steven Stamkos was the only notable absence after he tweaked something in his triumphant Game 3 return that included him scoring on his only shot.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal with teammate Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON