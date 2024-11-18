Pakistan's top cleric says use of VPNs is against Islamic laws as the government seeks to ban them

Authorities say they are seeking to ban the use of VPNs to curb militancy. However, critics say the proposed ban is part of curbs on freedom of expression.

VPNs are legal in most countries, however they are outlawed or restricted in places where authorities control internet access or carry out online surveillance and censorship.

Among users of VPNs in Pakistan are supporters of the country's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who have called for a march on Islamabad on Sunday to pressure the government for his release.

Pakistan often suspends mobile phone service during rallies of Khan's supporters. But Naeemi's weekend declaration that the use of VPNs is against Shariah has stunned many.

Naeemi's edict came after the Ministry of Interior wrote a letter to the Ministry of Information and Technology asking for the VPN ban on the grounds that the service is being used by insurgents to propagate their agenda.

It said that “VPNs are increasingly being exploited by terrorists to facilitate violent activities.” The ministry also wants to deny access to “pornographic” and blasphemous content.

Last week, authorities had also asked the internet users to register VPNs with Pakistan's media regulator, a move which will allow increased surveillance on the users of internet.

Pakistan is currently battling militants who have stepped up attacks in recent months.

On Friday, a separatist Baloch Liberation Army group attacked troops in Kalat, a district in Balochistan province, triggering an intense shootout in which seven soldiers and six insurgents were killed, according to police and the military. The BLA claimed the attack in a statement.