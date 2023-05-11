Pakistan's Supreme Court orders release of former PM Imran Khan, after his arrest sparks violence

Khan, who was removed from office a year ago by a no-confidence vote in Parliament, faces multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts. But his arrest was a startling, dramatic move: He was in court Tuesday for one set of charges, when anti-graft agents barged in, dragged him away and shoved him into an armored vehicle in connection to another set of charges.

In the violence that ensued, at least 10 of his supporters were killed and dozens injured, along with more than 200 policemen wounded. Protesters torched trucks, cars and police vehicles in the streets and blocked highways. A mob set fire Tuesday to the sprawling residence of a top army commander in Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city. Demonstrators burned down a railway station on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday night.

Police filed new terrorism charges on Thursday against Khan and top leaders from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on charges of inciting mobs to violence.

In an address to the nation late Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif — who took over after Khan was removed in April last year — said Khan was arrested because of his involvement in corruption, and that there was evidence backing up these charges.

He said the unrest had “damaged sensitive public and private property,” forcing him to deploy the military in Islamabad, in Punjab – Pakistan’s most populous province -- and in volatile regions of the northwest.

Following the violence, the government shut down schools, colleges and universities in Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where Khan has massive grassroots support and where most of the violence was reported. At least seven of the protester deaths so far have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Punjab’s capital Lahore, along with one in the southwestern city of Quetta. The government also suspended internet service in various parts of the country.

“We will arrest all those who disrupted law and order,” said Mohson Naqvi, the chief minister in Punjab.

Officials say Khan’s supporters in particular targeted military installations because he has been blaming the army for his 2022 ouster, while also claiming it was a conspiracy by Washington and Sharif’s government — charges that both the United States and Khan’s successor have denied. The military has also said it played no role in Khan’s ouster.

Amid the violence, Khan supporters have attacked the military headquarters in Rawalpindi and security posts in the northwest. In Lahore on Tuesday night, demonstrators ransacked and burned down the residence of the regional commander, Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani.

The military has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of the 75 years since the country gained independence from British colonial rule and wields considerable power over civilian governments.

Associated Press writers Babar Dogar in Lahore and Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this story.

