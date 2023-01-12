Pakistan's premier visits UAE as his nation seeks flood aid

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April. The seven sheikhdoms of the Emirates are home to some 1.7 million Pakistanis, many manual laborers that power its economy and send money back to their nation.

Sharif planned to meet with the Emirates' leader, Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the two-day trip.