Pakistan's new army chief takes charge of military

Bajwa also opened peace talks with TTP earlier this year.

The Pakistani Taliban had agreed to an indefinite cease-fire in May after talks with Pakistan's government and military officials in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

The TTP in a statement Monday ended the ceasefire, vowing new attacks.

That's raised fears of violence in Pakistan which has witnessed scores of deadly attacks, mostly claimed by the TTP, an umbrella group of several militant factions. Pakistani Taliban were behind a 2014 attack on an army-run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed 147 people, mostly schoolchildren. On Tuesday, Hina Rabbani Khan, the country’s deputy foreign minister, traveled to Kabul on a planned visit. She was expected to discuss a range of issues, including the latest threat from the Pakistani Taliban, in her talks with government officials.

Tuesday's change in military command comes days after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif named Munir to replace Bajwa, who handed over his traditional “baton of command" to Munir at a ceremony amid tight security in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Munir was promoted to four-star general by Sharif last week to replace Bajwa, who retired at the height of his unpopularity. Bajwa emerged as one of the most controversial army chiefs this year when opposition leader Imran Khan accused him of ousting his government under the U.S. plot, a charge Sharif, the United States and the military have denied.

In his speech, Bajwa congratulated Munir and hoped that during his tenure the country's defense will be further strengthened. Bajwa served in the military for 44 years.

Khan, a former cricket star turned politician, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament and he wants new military leadership to end the political turmoil. The army chief is widely seen as the de facto ruler in Pakistan.

Munir's approach to the lingering political feud was unclear.

Munir has assumed the command of the military amid a deadlock between Khan and Sharif who says the next polls will be held as scheduled in 2023. The military so far has publicly said that it will not play role in politics, meaning it was up to Sharif's government and Khan to resolve any political issues.

Khan was shot in the leg Nov. 3 by a gunman when he was marching toward the capital, Islamabad, from the eastern city of Lahore in a convoy of thousands to pressure Sharif to resign and agree to the new vote. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and 13 were wounded in the attack last month and the gunman was arrested.