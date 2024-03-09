Nation & World News

Pakistan's lawmakers pick Asif Ali Zardari as the country's president for a second time

Pakistan's lawmakers have chosen Asif Ali Zardari as the country's new president
By RIAZAT BUTT – Associated Press
9 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's lawmakers elected Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday as the country's president for the second time.

He is the widower of assassinated former premier Benazir Bhutto and the father of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Zardari secured 411 votes from national and provincial lawmakers. His opponent, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who is backed by the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, received 181 votes.

The Pakistani presidency is a largely ceremonial role. Zardari was previously in the job between 2008 and 2013.

He was the favorite to win on Saturday because of his alliance with Pakistan's other political dynasty, the Sharifs, and his key role in talks to form a coalition government after the disputed national parliamentary election on Feb. 8.

Last month’s poll was overshadowed by militant violence, an unprecedented cellphone shutdown and vehement claims of vote-rigging from Khan’s party.

Khan was kicked out of office in 2022 and has faced a number of legal challenges since then. He's currently serving multiple prison terms.

Zardari also has been dogged by criminal cases. He spent 11 years behind bars before becoming president, but was never convicted and has denied any wrongdoing. He has been arrested and indicted on various charges in recent years.

He will take the oath of office on Sunday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election15h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
14h ago

Flood watch in effect today, but not many heavy showers in Atlanta
12h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
17h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
17h ago
The Latest
Pakistan's lawmakers pick Asif Ali Zardari as the country's president for a second time
9m ago
A surge of illegal homemade machine guns has helped fuel gun violence in the US
15m ago
Insurer delays and denials hamper patients seeking at-home breathing machines
49m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
1h ago
15 things to do this weekend: Science festival, Ron White, Kevin Hart
High school basketball: Championship scores and schedule
1h ago