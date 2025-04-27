Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pakistani troops kill 54 militants attempting to sneak into Pakistan from Afghanistan

Pakistan’s military says its security forces overnight killed 54 militants who attempted to cross into the country from neighboring Afghanistan
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Updated 49 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces overnight killed 54 militants who attempted to cross into the country from Afghanistan, the military said Sunday, marking one of the deadliest such killings in recent years.

In a statement, the military said intelligence reports indicated the killed militants were “Khwarij” — a phrase the government uses for the Pakistani Taliban.

Without directly blaming anyone, the military said the slain insurgents had been sent by their “foreign masters” to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

The insurgents were spotted and killed near the former stronghold of Pakistan Taliban near North Waziristan, a district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along the Afghan border.

The military said the infiltration attempt came “at a time when India is leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan” following a recent deadly assault on tourists in India-controlled Kashmir.

Pakistan in recent months has witnessed a surge in violence, mostly blamed on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

It is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in Afghanistan since then.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tatar on Sunday told the foreign media that New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the tourist attack to distract Pakistan’s security forces from their focus on the war on its western borders.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kashmiri villager inspect the debris of the blown-up family home of Ahsan Ul Haq Shiekh, a militant who officials say is involved in the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, at Murran village in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: AP

Indian military says Pakistani troops fired at positions along the border in disputed Kashmir

India and Pakistan again teeter on the brink of conflict over Kashmir. Here's why

Disputed Kashmir witnesses deadliest attack on civilians in years, sparking fears of rising tensions

The Latest

Faithful line up to pay their respects to the tomb of Pope Francis inside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Catholic faithful pay respects to Pope Francis as his tomb opens to the public in Rome basilica

12m ago

9 people killed when a vehicle plows into a Filipino street festival crowd in Vancouver

23m ago

NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

50m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.