Pakistani troops kill 54 militants attempting to sneak into Pakistan from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces overnight killed 54 militants who attempted to cross into the country from Afghanistan, the military said Sunday, marking one of the deadliest such killings in recent years.

In a statement, the military said intelligence reports indicated the killed militants were “Khwarij” — a phrase the government uses for the Pakistani Taliban.

Without directly blaming anyone, the military said the slain insurgents had been sent by their “foreign masters” to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.