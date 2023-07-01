Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan, triggering intense shootouts that left six insurgents dead during the Eid holidays.

A military statement said the two raids were conducted early Friday in Tank and North Waziristan districts on credible intelligence information about intrusion and hiding of militants in the areas near the border with Afghanistan.

Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said late Friday.

The military gave no further details about the identity or affiliation of the six dead, but largely militants belong to factions of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is generally known as Pakistani Taliban.

TTP is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighboring country in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, which has stepped up attacks on police and troops in recent months.

Footprints of the Islamic State group are also found in the region. Earlier in the week, security force killed an IS commander identified as Shafi Ullah in an intelligence-based operation in the Bajur district, another area in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. He was among thee militants killed on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s military has carried out major operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.

Editors' Picks

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote12h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CUNNINGHAM: As problems mount, UGA's Smart escapes accountability
10h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
15h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sánchez visits Kyiv on the day Spain starts EU presidency to underline bloc's support for...
26m ago
Why social media is being blamed for fueling riots in France
1h ago
Cambodia ruling party victory a sure bet as campaigning begins for general election
1h ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
10h ago
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
9h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top