Pakistani security forces battle to free about 300 hostages aboard a hijacked train

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces exchanged gunfire on Wednesday with hundreds of separatist militants as they sought to free about 300 hostages aboard a train in the country’s rugged southwest, officials said.

Security forces were being cautious as officials said the hostages were surrounded by militants wearing vests loaded with explosives.

At least 27 militants have been killed and security forces rescued more than 150 of the 450 people who were on the train when it was hijacked on Tuesday as it entered a tunnel in Bolan, a district in restive Balochistan province.