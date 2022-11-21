Pakistani court orders release of man who attacked Musharraf

Rana Tanveer had been sentenced to 14 years in 2005 by a military court that convicted him of playing a role in the attack on Musharraf in 2003. Musharraf narrowly escaped two back-to-back bomb and gun attacks on his convoy in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Tanveer's lawyer, Hashmat Habib, said his client has not been released despite completing his jail term.