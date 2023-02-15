X
Dark Mode Toggle

Pakistani court acquits parents of activist in treason case

National & World News
Feb 15, 2023
A defense lawyer says a court in northwest Pakistan has acquitted the parents of an exiled female human rights activist three years after the couple was arrested on charges of terror financing and sedition

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted the parents of an exiled female human rights activist, a defense lawyer said, three years after the couple was arrested on charges of terror financing and sedition.

The 2019 arrests of Gulalai Ismail's parents, Mohammad and Uzlifat Ismail, in the northwestern city of Peshawar, had drawn widespread condemnation. The U.S. State Department also expressed concern over the arrests.

On Wednesday, an anti-terrorism court acquitted the couple, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges, according to the couple's lawyer, Shabbir Hussain Gigyan.

Mohammad Ismail is a teacher and a social activist. His daughter fled to the U.S. in 2019 and she sought asylum there to avoid harassment by Pakistani security agencies over her investigations into alleged human rights abuses by soldiers.

In recent years, Pakistani activists and journalists have increasingly come under attack by the government and the security establishment, restricting the space for criticism and dissent. The criticism of the military can result in threats, intimidation, sedition charges and in some cases, being arrested with no warning.

Editors' Picks

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent
15h ago

Credit: AP

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
9h ago

Credit: AP

Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Leaderless Michigan GOP seeks new direction in chair race
53m ago
Russian envoy claims West is determined to destroy Russia
56m ago
Why balloons are now in public eye — and military crosshairs
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
14h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
20h ago
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top