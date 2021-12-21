Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Pakistan tests home-grown missile with additional range

National & World News
1 hour ago
Pakistan's military has tested a home-grown Babur cruise missile that has a range of more than 900 kilometers (560 miles), twice the distance of an earlier missile of the same model

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military test-fired a home-grown Babur cruise missile on Tuesday that has a range of more than 900 kilometers (560 miles), twice the distance of an earlier missile of the same model, a statement said.

The missile's extended range further enhances nuclear-armed Pakistan’s military capability.

Pakistan and neighbor India, which also has a nuclear arsenal, have a volatile relationship, having fought three wars against each other. The military buildup of both countries is closely watched by a nervous international community as India and Pakistan have come dangerously close to a fourth war at least twice over the last two decades.

The missile, dubbed the Babur Cruise Missile 1B, is domestically developed, said the military statement. An earlier version had the limited capacity to travel just 450 kilometers (280 miles).

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UN: Over 160 migrants drown in shipwrecks off Libya
3m ago
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
21m ago
China imposes sanctions on US officials over Xinjiang
40m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top