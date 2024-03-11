Pakistan swears in newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 19-member Cabinet

Sharif's new government faces daunting challenges, including an unprecedented economic crisis, regular power cuts, near-daily militant attacks and a challenging relationship with neighboring Taliban-run Afghanistan.

In televised remarks, Sharif vowed to improve the country's economy and contain rising inflation and halt price hikes during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Ramadan for most Muslim countries started on Monday.

Sharif appointed lawmaker Ishaq Dar as foreign minister and re-appointed Khawaja Mohammad Asif as defense minister. Mohsin Naqvi, who served as caretaker chief minister in the eastern Punjab province, was appointed interior minister while Attaullah Tarar was named information minister.

The post of finance minister went to Muhammad Aurangzeb. The minister for climate change is yet to be selected from among the remaining ministers.

Zardari was appointed president on Saturday by the newly elected parliament. His office is mostly a ceremonial role and he is Sharif's main ally. However, no one from his Pakistan People's Party has been appointed to the Cabinet. Zardari's son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was foreign minister during Sharif's previous stint as premier.

On Sunday, police detained dozens of Khan's supporters while protesting alleged rigging in last month's parliamentary elections, which the ousted politician's party claimed was aimed at blocking it from getting a majority. Election officials have denied the charge.