Pakistan seeks UN help as flood aid for survivors drains

That grim threshold could come as soon as Jan. 15, according to Chris Kaye, the country director for the World Food Program. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Friday that he’s seeking the U.N.'s support for raising money from "key donors, development institutions and the private sector” to refuel the recovery effort. Kaye said that without new aid, the looming depletion would mark “a very serious crisis ahead of us as we go into 2023.”

He told a news conference in the capital, Islamabad, along with the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis on Thursday, that the number of people in Pakistan in need of critical food assistance is likely to increase the previously estimated 4 million people to 5.1 million during the winter. According to U.N. officials in Pakistan, the international body has only received a third of the $816 million in emergency aid it sought in October.