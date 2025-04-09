Nation & World News
Pakistan says the US companies seek to invest in the country's untapped minerals sector

In this photo released by the Pakistan's Prime Minister Office, a U.S delegation led by Eric Meyer, fourth left, senior Bureau Official for the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Prime Minister Office via AP)

By MUNIR AHMED – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. companies are seeking to invest in Pakistan's largely untapped minerals sector that boasts one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits, the Pakistani government said Wednesday.

Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, conveyed that interest directly to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during meeting in Islamabad, according to a government statement.

The meeting came a day after Meyer attended the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum—an international summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the country’s mining sector. Apart from gold and copper, Pakistan is also rich in lithium used to make batteries, as well as other minerals.

The summit has drawn participation from major international companies, including Canada-based Barrick Gold, as well as government officials from the United States, Saudi Arabia, China, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, and other nations.

Pakistan's massive copper and gold deposits are located in Reko Diq, a district in restive Balochistan, which has witnessed a surge in attacks by Baloch separatists in recent years. Pakistan’s powerful army chief Gen. Asim Munir had told foreign companies and investors at the summit that the military would ensure their security.

The statement said Meyer “acknowledged the potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector,” adding that American companies are interested in exploring investment opportunities.

He reaffirmed Washington’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation, including in such sectors as trade, investment, and counterterrorism, the statement said. Sharif said Pakistan’s minerals sector offered “immense opportunities” and encouraged U.S. companies to take advantage of the investment potential.

Sharif expressed Islamabad’s desire to strengthen ties with the Trump administration. Meyer’s visit marks the first by a Trump administration official since the U.S. imposed a 29% tariff on Pakistani exports as part of his trade war.

An investor takes a picture with a cell phone of indexes and benchmark 100 index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

FILE - The headquarters of Bank of Japan (BOJ) is seen in Tokyo on Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

Credit: AP

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: AJC file photo

