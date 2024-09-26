Nation & World News

Pakistan says the IMF has approved a $7 billion loan

Pakistani officials say the executive board of the International Fund has approved a new $7 billion loan for the country
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrives for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrives for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
17 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a new $7 billion loan for cash-strapped Pakistan, authorities said Wednesday, more than two months after the two sides said they had reached an agreement.

The loan — which Islamabad will receive in installments over 37 months — is aimed at boosting Pakistan's ailing economy, officials added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement hailed the deal that his team had been negotiating with the IMF since June. He thanked Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF and her team, for the approval.

Islamabad expects to receive the first installment of the loan soon, though its exact date was not immediately known.

The development comes more than two months after the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan for the new loan. It also came a day after officials said the global lender's executive board would approve the loan on Wednesday, adding that Pakistan had met all the conditions set by the lender.

Pakistan for decades has been relying on IMF loans to meet its economic needs.

Sharif thanked China and other friendly countries for facilitating Pakistan's deal with the IMF.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sri Lanka's new president says he'll restart talks with the IMF to find a way out of...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

At the UN, world leaders try to lay out a vision for the future — and actually make it...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking a convoy of foreign ambassadors
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran's president tells the UN that his country wants to play a 'constructive role' in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted, sources say7m ago
US, allies call for 'immediate' 21-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah16m ago
Alyssa Thomas helps the Connecticut Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare
Gen Z candidates are looking to change Georgia’s political landscape
Amid questions over cost of weight loss shots, Atlanta doctors offer cheaper options