Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan shut over shooting

The deadly shooting on Nov. 13 shuttered the border, which is also known as Friendship Gate, causing heavy losses to traders and stranding thousands of people on both sides.

Abdul Majeed Zehri, a Pakistani government administrator in Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan province, told reporters that the decision to reopen the border came after talks with Afghan officials. They are searching for the attacker. Zehri said Afghan officials also expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of the Pakistani border guard.