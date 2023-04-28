Pakistan releases Chinese national charged with blasphemy

Authorities say Tian was briefly hospitalized on April 17 as he was not feeling well.

Tian pleaded not guilty during his earlier appearance before the court. He also insists that he did not insult Islam or the Prophet Muhammad, according to his lawyer and local police officials who questioned him.

Beijing has said that the Chinese embassy in Islamabad was looking into the matter.

According to police, they arrested Tian to save him from a potential attack by angry residents. The arrest of Muslims and non-Muslims on charges of blasphemy are common in Pakistan, but foreigners are rarely among those detained.

In 2021, a mob lynched a Sri Lankan man at a sports equipment factory in the eastern Punjab province. It later burned his body in public over allegations he desecrated posters bearing the name of the Prophet Muhammad.