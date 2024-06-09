India defends 119 in low-scoring thriller to beat Pakistan by 6 runs at T20 World Cup, Bumrah 3-14

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — India successfully defended only 119 to beat rival Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring cricket thriller on Sunday and stay perfect at the Twenty20 World Cup.

After being shocked by co-host United States in the Super Over at Dallas on Thursday, Pakistan recovered well to dismiss India for 119 in 19 overs on another tricky wicket at Long Island's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

But Babar Azam-led Pakistan stuttered to 113-7 in 20 overs against India's pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning figures of 3-14 in four overs and Hardik Pandya chipping away with 2-24 as India finished strongly.