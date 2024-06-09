Nation & World News

India defends 119 in low-scoring thriller to beat Pakistan by 6 runs at T20 World Cup, Bumrah 3-14

India has successfully defended only 119 to beat rival Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring cricket thriller and stay perfect at the Twenty20 World Cup
India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Updated 20 minutes ago

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — India successfully defended only 119 to beat rival Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring cricket thriller on Sunday and stay perfect at the Twenty20 World Cup.

After being shocked by co-host United States in the Super Over at Dallas on Thursday, Pakistan recovered well to dismiss India for 119 in 19 overs on another tricky wicket at Long Island's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

But Babar Azam-led Pakistan stuttered to 113-7 in 20 overs against India's pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning figures of 3-14 in four overs and Hardik Pandya chipping away with 2-24 as India finished strongly.

Pakistan appeared to be cruising at 80-4 in 14 overs but Bumrah then had Pakistan top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan clean bowled for 31 and Iftikhar Ahmed holed out in the deep off the last ball of a terrific spell.

Needing 18 off the final over, Naseem Shah (10 not out) smashed Arshdeep Singh for two boundaries before he left the field with tears in his eyes and was consoled by his batting partner Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan lost its second successive Group A game.

India beat Ireland by eight wickets in its opening game at the same ground.

Earlier, India’s batting lineup crumbled against Shah and Haris Rauf, who both finished with 3-21, while Mohammad Amir, who came out of retirement for the World Cup, grabbed 2-23.

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, left, reacts as Indian players celebrate their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

India's Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates with teammate Hardik Pandya after the dismissal of Pakistan's Imad Wasim during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Shadab Khan reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Axar Patel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after the dismissal of India's Axar Patel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

Pakistani supports cheers their team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

