Pakistan ends lockdown of its capital after Imran Khan supporters are dispersed by police

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities reopened roads linking Pakistan's capital with the rest of the country, ending a four-day lockdown, on Wednesday after using tear gas and firing into the air to disperse supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan who marched to Islamabad to demand his release from prison.

“All roads are being reopened, and the demonstrators have been dispersed," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who was leading the protest, and other demonstrators fled in vehicles when police pushed back against the rallygoers following clashes in which at least seven people were killed.