Pakistan asks its nationals studying in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after mobs attacked foreigners

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan asked its nationals in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after mobs attacked foreigners in the capital Friday night over some dispute with migrants, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

According to local media, the violence began last week following a clash between Kyrgyz people and foreigners in Bishkek.

In a statement, the ministry said the Pakistani embassy in Bishkek was in contact with the Kyrgyz government to ensure the safety and security of its nationals after Friday night's riots in the the city. Some of the injured Pakistani students were treated at a local hospital in Bishkek, it said.