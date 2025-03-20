Pakistan army captain and 10 militants killed in a security raid in the northwest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest on Thursday, triggering an intense gunbattle that left an army captain and 10 militants dead, the military said.
The raid was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, the military said in a statement.
It identified the slain officer as Capt. Hasnain Akhtar, saying he was leading his troops from the front and after fighting “gallantly” he “paid the ultimate sacrifice and was martyred.”
The military also described the dead militants as “Khwarij,” a phrase the government uses for Pakistani Taliban, which are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, and are allies of the Afghan Taliban. TTP is a separate group and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.
Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options
A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.
Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said
A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.